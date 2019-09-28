Delhi: Bike-borne snatchers drag woman for ‘200 metres’

A 57-year-old woman was injured after three unidentified men tried to snatch her bag outside Madipur Metro station in Punjabi Bagh Friday. The woman was on her way to a temple when the three came on a bike, grabbed her bag and pulled it. Holding on to the bag, the woman, Urmila Bhambri, fell on the road and was briefly dragged behind the motorcycle before the men gave up and fled.

The incident took place around 4.30 am. No arrest has been made yet. Her son, Sahil, a reporter with a news channel, said: “After finishing my night shift, I reached home around 5 am. Around that time, my mother called and told me three men had tried to snatch her bag. I rushed to the spot and found she had suffered injuries to her hands, knees and head. We filed a complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station and took her to the hospital.”

Urmila told police the accused were not wearing helmets or masks. In her complaint, she alleged, “I left the house around 4 am to go to Jhandewalan temple. I was walking on the footpath, when three bike-borne men came from behind and passed me. They then took a U-turn, came towards me and caught hold of the bag’s handle. As they pulled it, I fell on the road. I held onto the bag and was dragged for more than 200 metres. When the accused saw another man approaching on a bike, they got scared and dropped the bag. There were stones near the footpath, I fell on them and hurt my head. I then got up and called my family and police.”

Police said they are looking at CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused. “We have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34. We have deployed three teams to identify the accused,” said Sameer Sharma, Additional DCP (West).