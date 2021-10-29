Delhi: ‘Bike ambulance service stopped due to pandemic’

The bike ambulance service launched by the AAP government in February 2019 was discontinued in March 2020, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, a response to an RTI states.

According to the response to the RTI, filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, 16 such bike ambulances were bought by the government.

The reply, however, states that services were cut short as Covid started to spread in the city last year.

“The reply shows that when Delhi was facing a health crisis, services were stopped. What is the point of starting a health service, only to stop it when it is needed the most,” said Khurana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched bike-ambulance services for East on a pilot basis in 2019, saying it would provide quick pre-hospital response in congested areas. The government had planned to extend the service further, but plans were cut short because of Covid.

“When the pandemic struck, their use was not practical as it would put the driver in close contact with the patient. Such close contact is not there in four-wheelers. There were some other logistic issues as well,” said a Delhi government official who did not want to be named.

The Delhi government did not respond to queries on the issue officially.