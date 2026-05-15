Sleeper bus where Delhi woman was raped operated despite 36 pending challans

The Delhi Police said both accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to pick up passengers at Nangloi when the incident occurred. (Express Photo)

The sleeper bus on which a woman was gangraped allegedly by the driver and cleaner in the early hours of Tuesday had been operating despite having 36 pending challans issued against it in Delhi, it is learnt.

The Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department have now launched separate investigations to determine how the private vehicle was plying on an all-India tourist permit despite these challans.

The bus was registered in Bihar; it operated between Delhi and Bihar via Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said according to traffic challan documents, between February 2, 2025, and May 6, 2026, the bus had accumulated 36 challans: for permit violations, improper parking, RC violations, not wearing seat belt, absence of reflectors, wrong-side driving, and speeding.