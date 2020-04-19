Delhi’s Bihar Bhawan gets 45,000 calls with a single refrain: Help us get home

Most of them have one request: “Help us get home.” (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav) Most of them have one request: “Help us get home.” (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A control room has been operating round the clock at Bihar Bhawan since the beginning of the lockdown, fielding distress calls from migrants from across the country. Most of them have one request: “Help us get home.”

As per data shared by Bihar Bhawan, three helpline numbers, which have been publicised by the Bihar government via media, received over 45,000 calls as of Saturday afternoon.

The helplines are manned by 60 staff members working in three shifts since March 25.

Bihar Bhawan Resident Commissioner Vipin Kumar said most callers want help to return to their home towns: “We explain how it is not possible and counsel them. They calm down a bit after talking to us. We have been directing all those in financial distress to the Bihar government’s ‘Aapda’ app, where Bihar natives stranded in other states can register for Rs 1,000 relief money. In limited cases, such as a death in the family or a critical illness, we are enabling movement back to the state. On Friday, we got a call from two men in Gurgaon who wanted to return to Bihar as their father had died. We facilitate inter-state travel passes in such cases but they have to look for transport.”

Another section of calls is from those facing difficulties in reaching food or ration centres. Bihar Bhawan officials have tied up with nodal relief officers of all states and of some districts to notify them of such cases.

