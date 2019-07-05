Toggle Menu
Delhi: Bid to tackle dengue and malariahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-bid-to-tackle-dengue-and-malaria-5815739/

Delhi: Bid to tackle dengue and malaria

A notifiable disease is one that is required by law to be reported to government authorities. This allows authorities to monitor it and warn of possible outbreaks in a timely manner.

Delhi malaria, Delhi dengue, Delhi civic authority, delhi news
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav/File)

The capital may make dengue, malaria and chikungunya notifiable diseases, the Union Health Ministry Thursday said in a statement.

A notifiable disease is one that is required by law to be reported to government authorities. This allows authorities to monitor it and warn of possible outbreaks in a timely manner.

As the first spell of rain hit parts of the capital, the first review meeting to tackle mosquito-borne diseases took place with state health officials and MCD officials in attendance.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan suggested that the vector-borne diseases be made notifiable and said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had “assured that the same would be done immediately”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: Trying to kill herself, woman saved by cops
2 Noida help’s death: Police rule out murder
3 Deer to civets, Delhi zoo probe had wide ambit