Delhi: Bid to tackle dengue and malaria

The capital may make dengue, malaria and chikungunya notifiable diseases, the Union Health Ministry Thursday said in a statement.

A notifiable disease is one that is required by law to be reported to government authorities. This allows authorities to monitor it and warn of possible outbreaks in a timely manner.

As the first spell of rain hit parts of the capital, the first review meeting to tackle mosquito-borne diseases took place with state health officials and MCD officials in attendance.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan suggested that the vector-borne diseases be made notifiable and said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had “assured that the same would be done immediately”.