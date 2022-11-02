Delhi: Union minister Bhupender Yadav hands over regularisation letters to 308 sanitation workers

Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday handed over regularisation letters to 308 sanitation workers working on compassionate grounds and as daily wagers at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The move is seen as an attempt to woo the sanitation workers ahead of corporation polls likely in December.

The regularisation of sanitation workers has been a long-pending demand of MCD workers. There are around 50,000 sanitation workers in the three erstwhile municipal corporations, out of which around 18,000 are working as temporary workers.

Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson Sanjay Gehlot said that the exercise was an eyewash as thousands of workers have been demanding regularisation for decades. “Our demand is that most of them should be regularised. Such exercises are taken before polls but in reality, do not get executed,” Gehlot said.

On Tuesday, Yadav, the Union minister of labour and employment, handed over the regularisation letters to 148 ‘Swachhta Sainiks’ engaged on compassionate grounds from 2003 to 2006 and 160 ‘Swachhta Sainiks’ working as daily wagers from 1998 to 2000 in a function organised at Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium at municipal headquarters.

Yadav praised the sanitation workers and said that the MCD started the regularisation of ‘Safai Karamcharis’ in 1978 and it is a continuous process. “We are working continuously for the health of the workers in Delhi,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that 10,000 sanitation workers will be regularised and the MCD deserves applause for this.