Delhi: Bharat Vandana Park to be ready by 2022

The foundation stone for Dwarka’s Bharat Vandana Park, spread over an area of 200 acres in Sector 20, was laid Tuesday. The park was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, L-G Anil Baijal, MP Parvesh Verma and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

The space will consist of a recreational area, a conservatory, a fun park, an eco-trail, an adventure park and a lake view restaurant. The DDA intends to complete the project by March 2022.

A senior DDA official said the park will have a cultural ground, a paved plaza, a food court, a toilet block and a café.

A dense green zone will consist of Herbal Vatika meant as a display garden for medicinal plants. The park will also have replicas of monuments from across the country.

The project, however, is facing some resistance. Environmentalist Diwan Singh said the area doesn’t need an amusement park. “We need a green space to control air pollution, not an amusement park. The space should be envisioned as a city forest,” he said. A senior DDA official said the park would act as a pollution ameliorator.

