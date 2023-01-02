scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Delhi to face heavy traffic on Tuesday, police issue advisory

A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra at various points along the route, police said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party supporters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi in December.
Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will start from the central part of the city and enter Uttar Pradesh crossing the Loni border.

According to the advisory, the Congress Yatra will resume around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm.

The Yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.

A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the Yatra at various points along the route, police said.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road/MGM Marg, the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony/Pushta Road, Ansari Road, GT Road, Jafrabad main road, Wazirabad Road, and Loni Road will be affected due to the Yatra, it said.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.

Police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads, and using public transport.

There will be a “graded and dynamic diversion” to ensure smooth traffic, the advisory said, and advised people going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports on Tuesday to plan their travel with sufficient time.

The march entered the national capital on December 24.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.

AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the Yatra, which is currently on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on January 3 and enter Ghaziabad in UP around noon.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:05 IST
