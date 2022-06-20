Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police make special traffic arrangements to avert congestion

In view of the Bharat Bandh called on Monday against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, the Delhi Police made special traffic arrangements in and around the city in anticipation of heavy traffic jams.

Officers advised commuters to take alternate routes owing to the heavy traffic on the Delhi-Noida stretch, NH-48 and NH-8. The traffic police posted a tweet saying: “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 0800 hrs – 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads”.

The police added that there will be heavy traffic till 1-2 pm and buses will not be allowed near the New Delhi area. Traffic near Janpath and other roads is being diverted via alternate routes. Other roads that have been barricaded are Tughlaq Road, Gol Methi Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction and Maulana Azad Road Junction. There will be heavy traffic on these roads, officers said.

“We have deployed heavy security in the New Delhi area as the Bharat Bandh protests will start soon. Delhi borders are congested now. Commuters will have to wait for 15-30 minutes to reach their destination,” said an officer.

Traffic congestion has been reported on the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway (DND) side, Ashram and Badarpur border as well.

On the Gurgaon side, commuters are stuck near Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar due to heavy traffic.