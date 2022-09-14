FIR against Delhi school staffers for ‘assaulting journalist, breaking camera’

An FIR has been registered against staffers of a Delhi government school in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura after a DD News journalist alleged that he and his colleagues were thrashed and their camera was broken at the school, the police said Wednesday. The journalist and his colleagues were working on a ground report at the school when they were allegedly stopped and thrashed.

The police said a case has also been registered on the complaint of a school teacher who alleged that the journalist forcefully entered the school and assaulted staffers. Three persons – two journalists and a teacher – sustained minor injuries during the scuffle and were taken to the hospital for a medico-legal certificate (MLC), officers added.

A PCR call about the incident was made at 1.40 pm on Tuesday by the journalist who alleged wrongful confinement and destruction of his camera. A senior police official said, “The SHO, along with the team, reached the spot. During the inquiry, it was found that a senior correspondent from DD News along with his assistant and a cameraman went to said school at 1 pm to shoot a ground report. While they were shooting, some teachers objected to it and obstructed them… snatched their video camera and manhandled them. In this process, the camera was broken and the recording was destroyed.”

On the complaint of the journalist, a case under sections of assault and criminal intimidation has been registered against unnamed staffers. “The matter is being investigated. No arrests have been made yet,” said the officer.