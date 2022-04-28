Delhi: Benito Juarez Marg underpass to be opened in May, says Sisodia

The much-delayed Benito Juarez Marg underpass will be opened to the public from next month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after he inspected and reviewed work on the stretch near South Campus.

Presently, commuters travelling to and from Gurugram and the airport have to take Dhaula Kuan route to reach AIIMS and Central Delhi. Once the underpass is ready, these commuters can take Outer Ring Road via the underpass to reach AIIMS and Moti Bagh, said officials.

Besides, the public works department (PWD) is also constructing a 670-metre long skywalk that connects the South Campus areas, residential colonies and the colleges situated on the opposite side near Babu Dham like JMC and Maitreyi College. The skywalk and foot overbridge (FOB) will have four lifts with a total capacity of 24 people and two escalators for physically disabled and senior citizens.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, reviewed other ongoing road development works in central and New Delhi areas.

After inspecting the Benito Juarez Marg underpass, he also directed the officials to expedite the construction work and complete it by May for public movement. He also approved a project of Rs 2.5 crore to install lifts and escalators on the FOB and skywalk being constructed at B J Marg for pedestrians’ safety.

The 1.8 km-long underpass was planned as part of the PWD’s corridor improvement plan. The project was conceived in 2013 and the actual civil work was started in 2016. It is one of the most delayed projects and has missed several deadlines due to reasons pertaining to clearance issues, departmental approvals, Covid lockdown, ban on construction activities and others.

Earlier, the project was scheduled to be completed by January but it got delayed due to construction ban and sudden breakout of the third wave of Covid pandemic and restrictions, said PWD officials.

Once completed, the 1.8 km-long underpass is expected to provide relief to nearly 2.5 lakh commuters and travel to the airport and Gurugram will become smooth and traffic free.

The underpass will start from Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and will part in two wings in ‘Y’ shape. The traffic jams at Dhaula Kuan will also be decongested.

Further, Sisodia approved project works worth Rs 24 crore including redevelopment of Rajpura Road to Tis Hazari Red Light to Civil Line Police Station, Outer Ring Road from Wazirabad Ring Road to Gandhi Vihar Subway and Outer Ring Road from Gandhi Vihar to Burari Flyover. He also approved the project work of Rs 1.26 crore for updating the sub-station of Shakti Nagar Pump.