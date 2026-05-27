Here’s what is allowed, what’s not in Delhi draft B&B policy

With residential units having a maximum of sixteen beds in eight rooms in focus, the Delhi government has released the draft Bed and Breakfast (B&B) Policy, 2026, proposing to formally regulate small-scale accommodation units. Changing tourist preferences, the draft underlines, have increased demand for smaller, personalised and community-based accommodation options that are affordable and offer local experiences.

Issued by the Department of Tourism on Tuesday, the draft policy has been placed in the public domain for feedback and suggestions for 30 days. Promoting B&B establishments, it said, can supplement hotel infrastructure, generate additional household income and support inclusive and sustainable tourism.

Significantly, the policy has introduced two new categories — ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’– to classify units on the basis of room standards, sanitation, safety arrangements and service quality. Mandatory CCTV cameras, police verification and compliance with safety and hygiene norms are among other key aspects of the draft. Safety measures such as fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, emergency contact displays and functional door locks have also been made mandatory. CCTV cameras, where installed, would only be permitted at entrances and common areas, said officials.

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Here’s what’s allowed

According to the draft, only residential and lawfully constructed properties will be eligible for registration as B&B units.

Hotels, lodges, guest houses, serviced apartments, self-catering units and properties with banquet, resort or commercial hospitality facilities have been kept outside the scope of the policy.

Commercial restaurants or kitchens, bars serving outsiders and hotel-style signage will not be permitted under the proposed framework.

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The policy proposes a self-certification and self-renewal framework with deemed approval within seven working days of submission of a complete application and payment of prescribed fees.

Silver and Gold categories

For ‘Gold’ category establishments, guest rooms must have a minimum area of 120 square feet and include facilities such as wardrobes, study tables, televisions, filtered drinking water, proper ventilation and cooling arrangements including fans or air-conditioners wherever necessary.

Bathrooms would be required to be 40 square feet and include western-style toilets, running hot and cold water, ventilation systems, proper drainage and enhanced toiletries.

‘Silver’ category establishments are allowed to have smaller rooms, with a minimum room size of 100 square feet, and need to have clean bedding, cooling facilities, filtered water and dedicated or attached bathrooms.

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The draft also lays down operational conditions for hosts, including maintaining guest registers, recording identity documents, preserving C-forms for foreign nationals where applicable, displaying registration certificates and ensuring emergency contact information is available on the premises.

Registration will be mandatory for all B&B establishments operating in Delhi and applications will be processed through a designated online portal of the Tourism Department.