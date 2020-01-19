Delhi: ‘Beaten’ up by husband, 22-year-old woman dies after consuming poison

Police said they were informed that a woman was admitted to Batra Hospital at 11.50 pm on Thursday after she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at home. (Representational) Police said they were informed that a woman was admitted to Batra Hospital at 11.50 pm on Thursday after she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at home. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after allegedly being beaten up by her husband in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

Police said they were informed that a woman was admitted to Batra Hospital at 11.50 pm on Thursday after she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at home.

“She was admitted to the hospital by her father-in-law and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where she died during treatment late on Friday night,” a senior police officer said.

The woman and her husband got married one-and-a-half-years ago. She lived with him and his parents in Sangam Vihar, police said. In her statement recorded by the Saket sub-divisional magistrate on Friday, the woman alleged her husband used to beat her, the officer said.

The woman told the magistrate she consumed “acid” after her husband allegedly beat her Thursday, the police officer said, citing her statement.

A case of abetment to suicide under IPC Section 306 and other relevant sections has been registered against the husband, police said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

