Delhi: Man beaten to death, friend injured for resisting robbery in Swaroop Nagar; 4 arrested

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death and his friend was severely injured by a group of men for allegedly resisting a robbery bid in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on the night of Diwali, Thursday. The police arrested four in connection with the case on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Jaiswal (22), was a student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and he also worked at a shop to support his family, said the police.

Jaiswal and his friend Anand Jha (25), the police said, were travelling on a bike outside their home when a group of 4 or 5 men approached them. The accused allegedly chased them and stopped the bike. Jaiswal and Jha fell on the road and the accused thrashed them with stones and bricks as they resisted the attempt to snatch their phones, said the police. The accused, however, snatched their phones and fled from the spot.

The police received a call about the incident at 2.52 am from locals. A PCR van took the two men to a hospital where Jaiswal was declared dead and Jha was admitted for treatment.

On Jha’s complaint, an FIR under IPC sections of murder, robbery and attempted murder was registered against the accused.

Brijendra Kumar Thakur, DCP (Outernorth) said, “Jha told us how the men thrashed them and robbed their phones. We scanned several CCTVs in the area and identified the accused. They live in the same locality. Our teams conducted a door-to-door survey to trace them.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil Pal, Vijay, Sushil and Ashok and the police have recovered blood-stained clothes as well as robbed mobile phones from their possession. Two of the accused are history-sheeters and involved in cases of murder attempt, said the police.