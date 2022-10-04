scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Delhi’s ‘Be A Streetheart’ campaign focuses on vaccinating strays

The drive, from October 2 to 9, will cover different localities with an aim to vaccinate about 550 stray dogs with the help of feeders.

The campaign is sponsored by the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, CGS Gurgaon and Max Vets among others. (File)

In view of World Animal Day, week-long ‘Be A Streetheart’ campaign by the ‘India Unites for Animals’ foundation was flagged off on Tuesday in New Delhi and Noida.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ambika Shukla, working for animal welfare, said: “This drive has two major motives – vaccinating strays and eliminating the fear of diseases, as well as demonstrating how gentle strays are.”

On being asked how she dealt with the ongoing debate around feeding and caring for stray animals, being an animal rights activist, she said that she wasn’t an activist but a responsible citizen who understood that animals are a part of the ecosystem, not encroachers; and how tactful management and feeding are a part of the solution, not elimination.

The campaign has garnered support from far and wide including from veteran thespian Sushma Seth and her daughter Divya Seth, who also urged people to support the campaign, citing their love for indies and vouching for their loyalty.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:02:17 am
