Delhi: BCA graduates held in IAF recruitment scam

Delhi police have arrested two BCA graduates who allegedly created a fake Indian Air Force (IAF) recruitment website and swindled around Rs 1 lakh from over 400 people.

The accused, Mahender Singh (30) and Vikash Swami (28), residents of Rajgarh in Rajastan, had allegedly created a fake website, which replicated the look of the original IAF website, police said.

“It was very simple for them to make the website. They researched the original IAF website and downloaded pictures from the site,” said a police officer from the cyber cell unit of Special Cell.

Police said the duo then put up advertisements for recruitment in the air force and charged Rs 250 per person as application cost. The cyber crime unit received a complaint from the IAF in 2018, after which an investigation was initiated. Cyber Cell DCP Anyesh Roy said they tracked the duo through the email address and details of the bank account that was used to purchase the website domain.

A probe is underway to find out if there were others involved in the racket and if the accused had created more websites. Roy said the accused provided their original email address, a pre-requisite to host the website. “Information like phone numbers and address can be faked in such cases. Our team also tracked the payment details to track the accused,” said Roy.

Police said one of the accused had also created a bank account under his name and the money being charged to people was being transferred to it through a payment gateway.

Swami reportedly fled to Dubai after the racket was busted. He had been doing odd jobs in order to survive but police received a tip off that he was holed up there.

A team of officers then went to Dubai to capture him but were unsuccessful. The accused reportedly returned to India around three months ago and was caught in Rajasthan last week.