Delhi B&B fire: Owner wanted to open hotel, application rejected in 2022, say cops

Police said they have collected all relevant documents linked to the bed and breakfast facility to strengthen their case. Bajaj and two employees have already been arrested in connection with the incident and the investigations in the case are still underway.

Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of Flourish Stay in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar where a massive fire earlier this month killed 23 people, had applied to the Delhi Police in 2022 for a licence to operate a hotel from the premises. But the application was rejected because he did not possess the mandatory health and trade licence from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), The Indian Express has learnt.

According to police sources, Bajaj, who was arrested hours after the blaze, was involved in the medical tourism business since 2012 and was living in the Hauz Rani area. He also owned a property in Chhatarpur, where he accommodated medical tourists visiting the city. “After the Covid pandemic, he realised that he could expand his business by opening additional facilities. In 2022, he purchased a three-storey house in Hauz Rani, and decided to develop it into a full-fledged facility. He subsequently began constructing three additional floors to increase the number of rooms,” a source said.