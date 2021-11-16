Delhi: Bawana acid attack victim succumbs to injuries at hospital

Nearly two weeks after she was allegedly tied up and attacked with an acid-like substance in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, the 26-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Monday. The police said the woman had sustained third-degree burns on her face, neck, chest and abdomen after she was attacked by her neighbour on November 3.

She had allegedly rejected the neighbour’s marriage proposal on several occasions. The accused identified as Montu (23) was arrested from Bihar’s Buxar district and was also shot in the leg when he tried to fire at police. He told the police he was “enraged” over the rejection and decided to harm the woman.

Her husband, who works as a daily wage labourer in Bawana Industrial Area, said, “I was waiting for her to get well but the doctors had told me about her deteriorating condition. I wish she had told me about Montu’s activities. This wouldn’t have happened. Now, I have to tell my children about their mother’s death. They are with my brother now. I don’t know how they’ll take this. I am all alone…”

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (outernorth), said: “The woman died at the hospital on Monday evening. We have added section 302 to the FIR. Montu was arrested last week and has been booked under various IPC sections. Our two constables had donated blood to help her but her condition was critical. She couldn’t survive…”

“She had extensive acid burns and subsequent renal impairment (kidney failure). We tried operating on her but she had 45-50 per cent burn injuries. She had also lost her eyesight,” said a senior doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

The woman got married in 2011 and is survived by her husband and three children, aged 9, 6 and 4. A police officer said the accused had threatened to kill the victim months ago but she had not told anyone about it.

The accused had known the family for more than two years and harassed the woman despite her rejecting his advances on multiple occasions.