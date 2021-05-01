Delhi’s Batra hospital says 8 in ICU, including doctor, dead during oxygen shortage

The hospital has been raising alarms since Saturday afternoon over depleting levels of oxygen supply.

As many as eight Covid patients admitted in the ICU of Batra hospital in Mehrauli died on Saturday afternoon, with hospital authorities linking the casualties to shortage of oxygen. Among the deceased is the hospital’s gastroenteritis head Dr R K Himthani (62).

Asked whether the deaths took place when the low oxygen supply in the ICU had dropped, Dr SCL Gupta, the hospital’s medical director, told The Indian Express: “Of course… If the hospital will run without oxygen for half an hour… Eight Covid patients have been declared dead so far… There are five others who are in the process of resuscitation. They are critical.”

The hospital has 327 patients out of which 48 are in the critical care unit. It has been raising alarms since Saturday afternoon over depleting levels of oxygen supply. Around 12.30 pm, the hospital claimed it had run out of liquid medical oxygen supply. An oxygen tanker reached the hospital around 1.35 pm.

Earlier this month, 20 people admitted in the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini died when oxygen levels dropped. The hospital had, before the Delhi High Court, blamed the Delhi government for the delay in oxygen reaching them.