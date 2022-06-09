Fire in Delhi’s Batla House area; no injuries

A fire broke out at a five-storeyed residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Batla House area Thursday morning. Officials said more than 20 people were trapped inside and rescued in time.

A call about the fire was made around 8.48 am, according to fire department officials.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said, “We sent seven fire tenders to the site after we received a call from locals. The fire started in the meter boards and soon reached the third floor of the building.” “Nobody has suffered any injury so far,” added Garg.

Firemen rushed to the building and rescued the 20 people who were trapped inside the building. They managed to control the fire in two hours.

Visuals from the spot show a burnt meter board and smoke in the basement area. Some vehicles were also damaged in the fire.