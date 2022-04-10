Delhi: Baseline assessment of Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum to be conducted by SCERT

A first baseline assessment of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) will be conducted among students of class 9 by the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) in 250 schools in Delhi.

It will be conducted for class 9 students in 250 schools and each school has been instructed to ensure that at least 100 students participate in it.

The EMC was introduced in Delhi government schools in 2019-2020 to create an “ entrepreneurial mindset” in young people so that they go on to become “job creators” rather than “job seekers”. The classes are conducted for students in classes 9 to 12 and its flagship project has become the Business Blasters programme in which students work on business projects with seed money of Rs. 2000 provided to them by the government.

The baseline assessment by the SCERT is going to be a longitudinal app-based study to “better understand how the EMC has impacted and benefitted the study”. The survey will include a set of questions for how students feel with response options ranging from 1 to 5 to questions such as “When I’m struggling to accomplish something difficult, I focus on my progress instead of feeling discouraged.”