After decade-long wait, Delhi’s Barapullah Phase 3 flyover set to open this month

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The much-awaited Barapullah Phase III flyover will open to the public on September 29, providing a signal-free connection between Mayur Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan and cutting travel time to around 15 minutes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the flyover, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday.
With the opening of this flyover, commuting will get easier for people travelling from Noida, East Delhi to South Delhi.
For more than a decade, Barapullah Phase-III became synonymous with delays, multiple missed deadlines and unanswered questions. Originally expected to be completed in 2017, the Barapullah flyover project became one of Delhi’s most delayed infrastructure projects, with setbacks ranging from a seven-year land acquisition dispute to environmental approvals, to technical challenges associated with constructing a major bridge structure across the Yamuna floodplain and prolonged administrative hurdles.
The project, which began in 2015, saw repeated delays and significant cost escalation, with the revised project cost now standing at approximately Rs 1,635 crore.
“For years, Delhiites saw deadlines come and go… I have personally visited the site multiple times, reviewed progress regularly and worked with officials to remove bottlenecks and get the project completed for the convenience of the public,” said Singh.
The Barapullah flyover project was approved in 2014 and initiated in 2015; it was originally targeted for completion in 2017.
After the BJP came to power last year, it intervened with the Centre and got clearance to transplant trees from the site.
“The project witnessed accelerated progress over the past year and a half through continuous monitoring, regular inspections and coordinated action by multiple agencies, ” the minister said.
The 3.5 km-long three-laned flyover will provide eight loops – four each at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar.
The corridor, expected to decongest traffic along National Highway 24, DND Flyway and Ring Road, will help commuters cover the distance from East Delhi to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 15 minutes. Currently, it takes about 35-40 minutes to reach AIIMS from East Delhi.
The project is also set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development. Besides being a first-of-its-kind elevated corridor with a dedicated cycle track, another major engineering highlight is the special bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain, said officials.
The three-lane flyover will also provide eight loops —four each at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar. The corridor is also expected to enhance access to a multi-modal transit hub that includes NCRTC, Indian Railways, ISBT, DMRC, and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.
It is estimated to cut carbon dioxide emissions by ~2 tonnes per day, equivalent to absorption by nearly 30,000 trees, said officials.
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