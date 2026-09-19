After decade-long wait, Delhi’s Barapullah Phase 3 flyover set to open this month

The Barapullah flyover project was approved in 2014 and initiated in 2015; it was originally targeted for completion in 2017. (Express photo)

The much-awaited Barapullah Phase III flyover will open to the public on September 29, providing a signal-free connection between Mayur Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan and cutting travel time to around 15 minutes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the flyover, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday.

With the opening of this flyover, commuting will get easier for people travelling from Noida, East Delhi to South Delhi.

For more than a decade, Barapullah Phase-III became synonymous with delays, multiple missed deadlines and unanswered questions. Originally expected to be completed in 2017, the Barapullah flyover project became one of Delhi’s most delayed infrastructure projects, with setbacks ranging from a seven-year land acquisition dispute to environmental approvals, to technical challenges associated with constructing a major bridge structure across the Yamuna floodplain and prolonged administrative hurdles.