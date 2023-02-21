scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Robbery scare at Delhi bank after ‘customer’ whips out gun, fires in air

Posing as a customer, a 30-year-old man tried to rob an HDFC Bank in Model Town and fired 4-5 bullets, said police Tuesday. The accused threatened the bank officials and security guards with a pistol. Sources said the bank staffers thought the accused had a fake gun, and to prove them wrong, he whipped out a gun and fired five bullets in the air.

Though nobody was hurt, the staffers panicked and immediately called police. Locals outside the bank also rushed to inform police who then sent teams to the bank. The accused was overpowered and subsequently arrested, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm. The accused, Raja, entered the bank and met with a bank official. “He posed as a customer and started talking about withdrawing cash. When the bank staffer asked for his cheque, he pulled out a pistol and threatened everyone. However, the staffers thought he was lying and tried to catch him. The accused pointed the pistol towards the roof and fired five bullets,” said an officer.

A passerby rushed to a policeman who was on patrolling duty and informed him about the incident, police said.

Jitendra Meena, DCP (Northwest), said, “The PCR call was received at 2.40 pm from the HDFC Bank branch at Gujrawala in Model Town. A patrolling team reached the branch and overpowered the armed robber. The personnel caught him and nobody was hurt.”

Raja was brought to the police station where his semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, seven live and five empty cartridges were seized from him.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 19:44 IST
