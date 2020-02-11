Ballimaran election result 2020: Tough contest between Congress’ Harun Yusuf, AAP’s Imran Hussain

Ballimaran election result: Congress leader Haroon Yusuf is up against Aam Aadmi Party’s Imran Hussain, who is the sitting MLA from the seat and the BJP’s Lata Sodhi. Ballimaran election result: Congress leader Haroon Yusuf is up against Aam Aadmi Party’s Imran Hussain, who is the sitting MLA from the seat and the BJP’s Lata Sodhi.

The Ballimaran constituency is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress’ Haroon Yusuf and Aam Aadmi Party’s Imran Hussain as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly election is underway. Hussain, who is the sitting MLA from the seat, is up against BJP’s Lata Sodhi besides Yusuf.

Yusuf, a five-time MLA, won five consecutive terms in the Legislative Assembly between 1993 and 2015. He was the Minister of Revenue, Development, Irrigation, Flood Control and Food and Civil Supplies under the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government from 2001-03. He also held additional responsibility of the Ministry of Power and Transport from 2003-08. Follow Delhi election results LIVE Updates

He was also the first elected chairman of Delhi Waqf Board (1999-2004).

He lost the Ballimaran seat for the first time in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections to Aam Aadmi Party’s Imran Hussain.

