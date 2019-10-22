Delhi: Bakery employee killed for denying polythene bag to customer

A 45-year-old man died after a customer at his bakery shop allegedly hit him with a brick as he couldn’t provide a polythene bag.

The incident took place in North East Delhi’s Dayalpur on October 15. The victim, Mohd Khaleel, was rushed to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, said DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya. He added that the accused, Faizan (24), is absconding and an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Dayalpur police station.

As per the FIR, Khaleel’s son Mohd Kasim (24) was at the bakery when the incident took place. The bakery is owned by their relative. “Faizan came to the bakery around 10 am on October 15 to buy crispy rusk. He asked for a polythene to pack it but since polythene is banned, we didn’t have any at the bakery,” said Kasim.

A family member claimed Khaleel and Kasim had packed the rusk in a paper bag but Faizan insisted on a polythene bag. He said that when Faizan was told that there is no polythene at the bakery, he allegedly started hurling abuses at the father-son and created a ruckus.

“He threw all the rusk packets kept on the counter. My father and I went outside and Faizan followed us. He blocked our way, picked up a brick and hit my father on the face… he started bleeding,” alleged Kasim. Police said that a passerby made a PCR call and rushed Khaleel to the hospital.