Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

184 flats for MPs at Delhi’s Baba Kharak Singh Marg set to get environment clearance

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 482.80 crore, will involve the transplantation of 222 trees from the site.

Baba Kharak Singh MargMorning view of the Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place, New Delhi. (Express photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum, file)

The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has recommended for environment clearance a Central Public Works Department (CPWD) project to construct 184 multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg. The project will involve the transplantation of 222 trees from the site.

According to the project proposal submitted for environment clearance, it will involve the demolition of 243 flats that now stand at the site in 16 towers. The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 482.80 crore, the proposal submitted for clearance shows.

In October, the SEIAA had referred the proposal back to the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) asking it to physically examine and document the geo-coordinates of the area available to transplant 222 trees. The SEIAA had also directed the SEAC to “examine if some trees can be saved”, according to the minutes of the meetings. At the state level, proposals for environmental clearance are first examined by the SEAC and then by the SEIAA.

The number of trees to be transplanted was reduced from an initial figure of 247 to 222, going by the minutes of the meeting of the SEIAA.

The CPWD “has committed that transplantation will be done at a close-by site which also has MP quarters where construction has been completed,” the minutes of the SEIAA meeting say.

The new buildings are expected to house 2,468 people. Clearance was sought for Phase-I of the project, which will comprise 26,086 sq m out of a total site area of around 41,535 sq m. The flats are likely to be in four residential towers, each with two basements and 23 floors. An amenity block is also expected to be part of the project.

The Delhi forest department has already granted approval for the transplantation of trees for the project.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 10:59 IST
5 teenagers who will challenge Magnus Carlsen at Tata Steel Chess Wijk

