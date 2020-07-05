Delhi: Ayurvedic practitioner duped of 5 crore by man who claimed to own TV channel

The complainant alleged that Jha made a proposal and induced him to establish his own TV channel, for which he gave around Rs 5 crore to the accused (Representational) The complainant alleged that Jha made a proposal and induced him to establish his own TV channel, for which he gave around Rs 5 crore to the accused (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested a former Indian Engineering Service officer for allegedly duping a person of around Rs 5 crore on the pretext of opening a TV channel.

Police said the the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar Jha, duped Pandit Laxman Das Bhardwaj, an Ayurvedic practitioner, who came in contact with the former for the promotion of Ayurveda items.

Jha allegedly introduced himself as the head of a TV channel and introduced his wife as an expert on running TV channels, a senior police officer said. He also told Bhardwaj that he had earlier worked in Doordarshan.

The complainant alleged that Jha made a proposal and induced him to establish his own TV channel, for which he gave around Rs 5 crore to the accused. Later, the complainant got to know that Jha cheated him.

“Police arrested Jha on Friday. He earlier worked as Deputy Director in Doordarshan at Jodhpur and had been convicted in a criminal case filed by Doordarshan for cheating and misappropriation of goods from its stores,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd