Trains to Ayodhya under Delhi govt’s free pilgrimage scheme to start from December 3, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the first train to Ayodhya under the Delhi government’s free pilgrimage scheme will leave on December 3.

He also said Tamil Nadu’s Velankanni Church — an important pilgrimage for Catholics — will be added to the list of pilgrimage sights under the scheme.

“Last month, I went to Ayodhya and visited the Ram Lalla idol at the temple. When I left, I had a feeling. I prayed to give me the strength and capability to enable everyone to visit Ayodhya,” Kejriwal said at a digital press conference.

“The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana has 12 places where people can go for pilgrimage. We have added Ayodhya to that list. Any senior citizens in Delhi can take benefit of this scheme and take one young person per elderly person as an attendant. I am very happy to announce that the first train from Delhi to Ayodhya will leave on December 3. Registration for the same has already begun on the e-district portal of the Delhi government,” he said.

Kejriwal said under the scheme, the commute will be done in AC trains and pilgrims will be put up at AC hotels. The cost of food and travelling will also be borne by the government and as of now, more than 36,000 people have benefitted from the scheme.

“Don’t worry about the fact that if there are too many registrations, you will be left behind. I will make sure every person gets a chance to have darshan. If there are too many people, we will send another train or a third train after a week,” he said.

Announcing further plans, he said, “Our Christian brethren had a demand that none of their pilgrim spots are on this list. For them too I have good news. A lot of them want to go to Velankanni Church (Tamil Nadu), so we will add it to our list soon. They will also be able to go to this pilgrim spot soon.”