Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Mercury drops to 1.8 degrees at Delhi’s Aya Nagar; some respite expected over weekend

On Friday, a ‘fog hole’ was observed over Delhi, according to R K Jenamani, IMD scientist.

delhi cold wave latest news todayThe maximum temperature remained below normal at most weather stations in the city on Friday, recording ‘cold day’ conditions in some parts. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
While Delhi experienced cold wave conditions on Friday as well, these conditions are likely to abate over the weekend with an increase in temperatures.

The minimum temperature in parts of Delhi dipped below 3 degrees early on Friday. At the Aya Nagar weather observatory in South Delhi, the minimum temperature early on Friday was 1.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal. The Safdarjung weather station, which serves as a marker for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) records a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 4 degrees or less.

The maximum temperature also remained below normal at most weather stations in the city on Friday, recording ‘cold day’ conditions in some parts. The IMD records a ‘cold day’ when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal in the plains.

At the IGI Airport, Palam, the maximum temperature was as low as 13.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal. At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was a few notches higher at 16.6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, a ‘fog hole’ was observed over Delhi, according to R K Jenamani, IMD scientist. In satellite images of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains, an “urban fog hole” was observed around 9.15 am over Delhi, he said. In satellite images, this is seen as a hole over Delhi in the blanket of fog that otherwise covers the plains.

The visibility at Palam early on Friday was around 200 metres with moderate fog covering parts of the city. “The intensity of fog was not as high on Friday. Dense fog had remained over Delhi till late morning, around 9 am, on January 5. On most other days this week, fog lifted early on there was dense fog only for around two to three hours. On some days, the impact of urban areas (higher temperatures over cities contributing to faster dissipation of fog) is seen on fog,” he said.

Factors like green areas and the presence of water bodies can also determine variations in the temperature across different locations in the city, Jenamani said.

Two consecutive western disturbances are likely to affect northwest India — one over the weekend and another around January 10 and 11. This means that the temperature will rise till around January 11, and cold wave and cold day conditions are not likely, while fog will also reduce, Jenamani said.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist on Saturday, dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to abate next week. The IMD forecast indicates that shallow to moderate fog is likely over the next week, while the maximum temperature is set to return to around 22 degrees Celsius by January 12.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could be around 5 degrees Celsius.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 21:01 IST
