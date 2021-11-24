scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Delhi: Autorickshaw rams into truck as ‘driver falls asleep’; Woman, daughter dead

The accident happened between 7 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday in Paschim Vihar's Jawalapuri area. The woman's husband and sister suffered injuries. The autorickshaw driver has been arrested.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 11:25:03 am
delhi news, delhi accident newsThe driver, identified as Pushpraj (25), also sustained minor injuries.

A 35-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died after an autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed into a truck as the driver allegedly dozed off at a traffic signal in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Tuesday. The accident happened between 7 pm and 8 pm in the Jawalapuri area, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Suman and Anu. Suman’s husband Ratan Singh and her sister Shikha were also in the autorickshaw. All four were rushed to a hospital but Suman and Anu were declared dead. Singh is stable while Shikha is critical.

The driver, identified as Pushpraj (25), also sustained minor injuries. He has been arrested and booked under IPC sections of rash driving, causing death by negligence, act endangering life, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and so on.

The family, the police said, were coming back from a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi and boarded the auto at ISBT Anand Vihar to go to their home at Kamruddin Nagar.

