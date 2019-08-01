Delhi: Autopsy confirms doctor died because of sedative drugs

A day after a 30-year-old junior resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Lajpat Nagar residence, his post-mortem report has pointed to “consumption of highly sedative drugs”.

Dr Sudhanshu Singh was found lying on a mattress inside his room with an injection sticking out of his arm Tuesday morning by his flatmate, a junior resident doctor at LNJP Hospital. Singh’s post-mortem was done at AIIMS hospital Wednesday.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Forensics HOD at AIIMS Hospital said, “Singh had been dead two or two-and-a-half days before his body was found.”

Singh’s colleagues at Safdarjung Hospital told The Indian Express that he was last seen at work Sunday morning.

On Tuesday morning, his flatmate, who returned from Goa after 10 days, made a PCR call after foul smell emanated from Singh’s locked room.

Gupta said, “The victim used very high quantity of drugs, equivalent to one litre water poured in a drip bottle. There are no injury marks on his body, it’s a suspected suicide.”

According to police, the “family said Singh didn’t discuss any problems that could have led him to take such an extreme step”. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc.”

Singh hailed from Mughalsarai in UP, and had been pursuing postgraduation in anaesthesia from Safdarjung hospital since 2017.