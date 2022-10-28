Auto, taxi fares set to increase in Delhi

The auto and taxi fares in the national capital will soon go up as the Delhi government in its recent cabinet meeting approved the revised fares. The new fares will be notified soon, said officials.

Currently, the meter-down fare for the initial 1.5 km in an auto rickshaw is Rs 25 and per kilometre fare (after meter down) is Rs 9.5 km. This will now become Rs 30 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 11 after that. While the night and the waiting charge amount will be the same, that is 25% of the day charge. However, charges for extra luggage have been increased from Rs 7.5 to Rs 10.

For taxis, the first 1 km charge is Rs 25 for both AC and non-AC taxis, and the per kilometre after meter-down fare for non-AC was Rs 14 and Rs 16 for AC. After the revised fare, the initial 1 km fare will rise to Rs 40 for both AC and non-AC and the meter-down charge will become Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis. The 25% night charges will remain the same. The waiting charge, which is currently Rs 30, will be charged Rs 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay and the extra luggage fare has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15

The auto-rickshaw fare was last revised in 2020, while the taxi fare was revised nine years ago in 2013. The taxis include black and yellow taxis, economy and premium taxis, which mostly operate from the airport. While the fare of CNG was Rs 47, it has now increased to Rs 78 from October 2022.

Following a series of protests by auto and taxi drivers amid the CNG price hike and receiving representations demanding to increase the auto fare, transport Minister Kailash Gahlot formed a 13-member committee in May 2022 to review and recommend the fare.

The committee recommended revising the fare for black and yellow taxis and economy taxis, which was then reviewed and approved by the Delhi government. The committee also recommended not to change the existing fare for the premium taxi category to avoid them being too expensive for the users, said officials.

“The Delhi government has always been committed to being empathetic to the people driving autos and taxis in Delhi. We have seen the fuel prices in India have gone up in recent months which has impacted the profits of the drivers. The increased cost led them to further drive fewer kilometres which ultimately impacted the supply on road for the citizens of Delhi travelling to offices or homes. The revised fares will help them support their families and will also provide convenience to the passengers with increased availability of Auto rickshaws and taxis in the city,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.