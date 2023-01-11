scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Hike in autorickshaw, taxi fares in Delhi: This is what it will cost now

While the decision to hike the fares was taken by the cabinet in October last year, the new fares were notified now after the L-G’s approval.

The starting fare for the first 1.5 kilometre will now be Rs 30 as opposed to Rs 25 earlier. Each subsequent kilometre will be Rs 11, up from Rs 9.5 earlier. (File Photo)
Autorickshaw and taxi rides in the city are set to get dearer, with the Delhi government notifying a hike in fares Wednesday.

While the decision to hike the fares was taken by the cabinet in October last year, the new fares were notified now after the L-G’s approval. The hike in fares will be applicable to black and yellow taxis and all autorickshaws.

The issue had become contentious over the past few weeks, with the Delhi government stating that the office of the L-G was sitting on the file.

Autorickshaw fare

The starting fare for the first 1.5 kilometre will now be Rs 30 as opposed to Rs 25 earlier. Each subsequent kilometre will be Rs 11, up from Rs 9.5 earlier.

Charges for extra luggage have also gone up from Rs 7.5 to Rs 10. Night charges and waiting charges will remain the same.

Taxi fare

The fare for the first kilometre will go up from Rs 25 to Rs 40 for both AC and non-AC taxis. Each subsequent kilometre will be charged at Rs 17 for non-Ac and Rs 20 for AC taxis thereafter. This is up from the earlier fare of Rs 14 and Rs 16, respectively.

Waiting charges will go up from Rs 30 per hour to Re 1 per minute and the charge for luggage will now be Rs 15.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 17:11 IST
