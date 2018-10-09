Delhi: Auto driver killed in spat over night charge

A 26-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death allegedly by four juveniles at Kasturba Gandhi Marg on Sunday, following an argument regarding extra night fare. The victim, Jahangir Alam, was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in a police vehicle, where he died during treatment.

“Information was received at 11.32 pm that an auto driver in a wounded condition was found in front of N-Block of Connaught Place (CP) Outer Circle. An FIR has been registered at Parliament Street police station. The four alleged perpetrators have been taken into custody and the butter knife used in the murder has been recovered. The accused juveniles are between the ages of 16 and 18,” DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

According to police, the incident took place when the juveniles hailed Jahangir’s auto at Khan Market to go to Connaught Place late Sunday evening.

According to the accused, the altercation began when Jahangir asked for an extra Rs 20 per person as night charge. As the argument grew heated, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Jahangir in the neck and waist in the moving vehicle.

The auto then came to a stop in Connaught Place. Police claimed one of the juveniles was caught by the public at Balwant Rai Mehta Lane, while the others were apprehended later.

Jahangir, a resident of Jamia Nagar, stayed with his uncle. His wife and four children live in Malda, West Bengal.

