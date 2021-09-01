Auto driver held for ‘raping’ girl after picking her up from New Delhi railway station

A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested from Bihar’s Champaran for allegedly raping a minor girl after picking her up from outside the New Delhi railway station and taking her to his flat in the national capital.

She had eloped with her boyfriend and come to the city to look for work.

The girl alleged in her complaint she was raped by the driver and her phone was robbed by his associate. The police has arrested both the accused.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said Ravi Kumar was arrested from Champaran on the charges of rape, while his associate, Sajan Mehto (30), on the charges of robbery.

The victim is a Class IX student of a government school in Bihar and ran away with her boyfriend, who is also a minor, to get married. “On August 27, they both reached New Delhi railway station, where they boarded an auto-rickshaw. They started talking with the accused, Ravi, and requested him to get them jobs,” a senior police officer said.

The victim has alleged they were assured of jobs by the accused, who asked them to come to his relative’s flat in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, where he allegedly raped her after engaging her boyfriend in some work.

“After raping her, he threatened her of dire consequences and decided to drop her to the railway station. Before dropping her, he again raped her. He left them outside the railway station and managed to escape,” an officer said.

The incident came to light after the victim and her boyfriend were noticed by a beat constable, who took them to the police station where she narrated her ordeal. “An FIR was lodged and the police started their investigation after scanning CCTV cameras. The victim’s friend disclosed two-three digits of the auto-rickshaw, which helped the police identify it. The owner was approached and he said he hired Ravi. The police first arrested Mehto and then Ravi, who went to Bihar after the incident,” the officer said.

The local police of Bihar were informed about the teenage couple.