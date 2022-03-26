Delhi: Auto driver, associate kidnap, rape woman

A 35-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and gangraped by an autorickshaw driver and his associate in East Delhi. She was initially taken to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for surgery, police said. No arrest has been made so far.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 376-D (gangrape), 377 (unnatural sex), 365 (abduction) and 323 (causing hurt) based on the statement of sub-inspector Anuj Kumari. “We received a PCR call at 11.28 pm on March 24, wherein the caller informed us that a woman was lying unconscious near gate 1 at… mandi and blood was oozing from her mouth. She was taken to hospital by a PCR van,” the FIR states.

A woman investigation officer was called to the hospital and she tried to find eyewitnesses, but to no avail.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “The woman was shifted to Safdarjung for better medical care. We have formed five teams.”

Police have been conducting raids and scanning CCTVs to identify the vehicle. “Police found that the woman stays with her husband and is a vagrant. Around 9 pm, she boarded the auto, and the driver told her there was some problem with the vehicle. He called his associate, and they took her to an isolated place where they allegedly committed the crime,” an officer said.