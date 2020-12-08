Delhi: Auto driver arrested for raping teen

A 23-year-old auto driver was arrested from Eastern range for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl and robbing her purse and phone (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old auto driver was arrested from Eastern range for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl and robbing her purse and phone. The incident took place Sunday night when the girl was returning home from Noida. JCP (Eastern range) Alok Kumar confirmed the incident and arrest.

Police identified the accused as Dushyant Kumar, a resident of Khora colony. He was earlier arrested in a case of theft in UP. “The 17-year-old victim approached police on December 5. She said she was returning home from her workplace in Noida and had boarded a shared auto at 10 pm. Two more passengers were sitting inside, who got off a few minutes later,” said a senior officer.

The victim alleged the driver first went to a nearby CNG station and then took her to an isolated place. “She tried to scream, but he held her down and threatened her. He also physically assaulted her and fled,” the officer said. Police said the girl managed to get home. Her uncle took her to the police station, where an FIR of robbery, assault, kidnapping and POCSO Act was filed. “She was taken to a hospital. Medical exam confirmed rape,” the officer said.

The girl was counselled and told police about the location of the CNG station. “Police scanned footage from a CCTV at the station, following which he was arrested,” an officer said. He was produced before a Delhi court Monday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

