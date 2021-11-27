Delhi: Auto driver arrested for molesting woman

A 30-year-old auto driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Police said the accused allegedly took the woman in his auto-rickshaw and molested her at an isolated spot.

When she screamed and resisted, he snatched her phone and fled. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We gathered CCTV footage near the spot and started verifying details of all auto drivers in the area. The accused was then identified. Based on technical surveillance, he was arrested on Thursday.”

