Delhi: Auto driver, accomplice rob man, then drop him to his destination

A 30-year-old marketing agent was robbed at knife point, allegedly by an autorickshaw driver and a masked man, after he boarded the vehicle at Aya Nagar. The accused took Rs 700, a Samsung phone and two new jeans from the man — and then dropped him off at his destination, Saket Metro station, following which he approached police.

According to police, Anuj Kumar Verma wrote in his complaint: “He (the auto driver) told me that it would take Rs 50 for a trip to Saket Metro station. I boarded the auto and he drove for around 500 metres, after which a masked youth boarded the auto.”

The auto then headed to Chirag Delhi and later took a U-turn towards Khanpur. “I told them this was the wrong way, and the auto driver replied that he had some work in Khanpur. The masked man then took out a knife and asked me for all my money,” the complaint read.

Kumar, who hails from Jharkhand, claimed the masked man pointed the knife at him for the remainder of the trip, till he was dropped at Saket Metro station.“We have arrested the auto driver, Yusuf. He and his friend robbed the complainant. We are trying to track the other accused,” said a police officer.