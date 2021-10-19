Delhi: Three HDFC bank employees, 9 others held for attempting to withdraw Rs 5 cr from NRI’s account

Twelve persons, including three HDFC bank employees, have been arrested by the cyber cell of Delhi Police for allegedly trying to hack into a prominent NRI businessman’s account and withdraw Rs 5 crore . Initial investigation has revealed that the businessman had Rs 200 crore in his account and the accused tried 66 times to transfer money from his account to their accounts, said the police.

DCP (Cyber Cell) K P S Malhotra told The Indian Express that those arrested include a 32-year-old relationship manager and two of her colleagues working with the technical support team of the bank. “We have received a complaint from the HDFC alleging that they have noticed that some illegal attempts were made to access one NRI bank account. Attempts were made to withdraw cash from the account after using the fraudulently obtained cheque book and attempts were also made to update the mobile phone number in the KYC of the same bank account by replacing the already registered US mobile phone number with a similar or identical Indian mobile phone number. They also alleged in their complaint that in all 66 attempts were made to access the internet banking of the account,” Malhotra said.

All the details of the case were also shared with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and he directed to form a team to unearth the conspiracy. “The team was tasked to identify the culprits based on technical footprints and human intelligence. Based on technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geo-locations were identified. Raids were conducted in 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. We have arrested twelve persons and three are HDFC bank employees, who were involved in issuing the cheque book, updating the mobile phone number and removing the debt freeze of the account,” Malhotra said.

During questioning, the accused persons disclosed that the mastermind came to know that the NRI account is dormant and has huge funds. “He along with three of his associates gathered information regarding the account. With the help of one woman employee (relationship manager) of HDFC bank, they issued a cheque book of the NRI’s account and also got the debt freeze of the account. They promised her Rs 10 lakh and also assured her an insurance business of Rs 15 lakh, a target assigned to her by the bank for appraisal,” he said.

Malhotra said the other two employees of HDFC bank had attempted to update the phone number linked in the KYC. “The accused had tried to log into the internet banking of the account for transferring money,” he added.