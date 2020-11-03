Delhi: At top private hospitals, most ICU beds with vents full

At a Covid-19 centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

With a surge in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital, ICU beds with ventilators in several top private hospitals are once again running full.

Data shared by the Delhi government on its Corona App shows there are 1,244 critical care beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients, of which 845 (almost 68%) are occupied at the moment.

Top private hospitals in the capital like Indraprastha Apollo, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj Fortis Escorts, BL Kapoor and Max, Shalimar Bagh have their ICU facilities with ventilator support running full.

There are 82 private hospitals with ICU beds having ventilator support, including small nursing homes, out of which 38 are running full.

On Monday, Delhi reported 4,001 new cases of Covid-19 and 42 fatalities, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,96,371 and the death toll to 6,604.

The daily positivity rate of cases is at 10.91% after authorities tested 36,665 people in the last 24 hours. There are 33,308 active cases in the city, out of which 21,364 (64%) are under home isolation and 6,676 are admitted to hospitals. There are 15,796 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients in the city, of which 9,076 are vacant.

While critical care facilities at private hospitals are occupied, ICU beds at government hospitals are also running low on vacancies.

For instance, the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak hospital, which has 200 ICU beds with ventilators, has only eight vacant beds. Similarly, only one ICU bed with a ventilator is vacant out of the 54 beds at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital.

“Our main focus is to keep the fatality rate low and to ensure patients are not facing shortage of hospital beds. We are working to strengthen the non-invasive care also by getting some of these non-invasive ventilators. The idea is to prevent patients from turning serious,” a senior health department official said.

On the other hand, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), 196 of 200 such beds are vacant at the moment.

“We are also increasing the number of beds in the hospitals. The government has asked all hospitals to stay prepared for a surge in the number of cases in the coming days,” said Dr B L Sherwal, medical director of RGSSH.

