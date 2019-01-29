Delhi: At top maternity care hospital, ultrasound only for four hours

At Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, considered one of the biggest in Delhi for maternity-care facilities, the ultrasound facility is only available for around four hours a day, forcing patients to visit private hospitals.

The issue was raised Monday at the North Corporation house meeting by Congress councillor from Jama Masjid Sultana Abad Khan, who said people from her constituency are facing problems as the facility is not available round-the-clock. A North body health department official told the house that this was due to lack of technicians, and that ‘on call duty’ arrangements are made if the need arises.

According to an official, the maternity-cum-child care ward at the hospital has 450 beds, where around 1,600 deliveries are done every year, and caters to people living in Old Delhi.

“The facility is only available from 10 am to 2 pm… there is also a long wait time for appointments (15 days to a month). The problem has persisted for the past two years… I even raised it in during a meeting two months ago, to no avail. In emergency cases, they transfer patients to private hospitals,” Khan claimed.

She added that ECG services are also not available, and that there is a shortage of medicines, doctors and staff.

North corporation Mayor Adesh Gupta said, “… arrangements are being made immediately for round-the-clock ultrasound service.”

BJP councillor from Paharganj Babita Bharija, meanwhile, raised the issue of illegal dairies in the city: “Shopkeepers have complained of cattle defecating before their shops and eating their vegetables…”

“If there is alternate land for dairies at Ghoga and it is illegal to operate them in the city, how is there a proliferation of illegal dairies in Katra Hussain Baksh area of my ward?” she added.

Mayor Gupta said the corporation has already sealed 14 dairies and the drive will be intensified in the coming days.