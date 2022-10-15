scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi: At Shakur Basti, over 70 jhuggis are demolished in Railways clearing operation

A spokesperson for the Northern Railways said, “Demolition was carried out by the Railways in the presence of the civil police and RPF after giving notices to encroachers, and around 22,000 sqm land has been cleared in view of upcoming projects.”

After officials left, residents were left staring at remains of their homes. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

As many as 70 to 80 homes were demolished in Northwest Delhi’s Shakur Basti by the Indian Railways on Friday, with residents claiming they were not intimated of the action.

Virendra Kohli, pradhan of the settlement that is close to the railway tracks, said, “They did not give us any intimation and they brought the bulldozer today. Around 70 to 80 jhuggis were demolished. These jhuggis would have housed around 300 to 350 people. The walls were all broken down. The officials from the Railways, Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force came around 10 am and the demolition lasted till around 5 pm.”

However, a spokesperson for the Northern Railways said, “Demolition was carried out by the Railways in the presence of the civil police and RPF after giving notices to encroachers, and around 22,000 sqm land has been cleared in view of upcoming projects.”

After the officials left, residents were left staring at the remains of their homes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

Radha Rani (40) said, “They came in the morning and asked us to take our things and vacate. The little that we could save, we did. The rest of our things were all destroyed… our bed was destroyed. This has left us in a bad shape. There were seven of us living in the jhuggi. I have two daughters and a daughter-in-law. Where will we go now? How do we pay rent?”

She said she had a pucca house with brick walls that was completely cleared: “Poora saaf kiya… nothing is left after they brought the machine. The floor was also dug up,” said Rani, who works as a domestic worker, while her sons are daily wagers.

Do admi aaye the, ek-do jagah bol ke gaye the ki jhuggi tootenge (two people had come and said in a few places that the jhuggis will be demolished). They would come and say this whenever somebody would complain. They came around three days ago. We didn’t think that they would break everything down. I had gone for work today when my daughter-in-law called to say the machine has come to demolish the jhuggi,” she added. Kohli said there are over 1,700 jhuggis in the area and people have been living there for 15 to 20 years.

Advertisement

Another resident, Guddi (35), said, “When I heard of the demolition, I tried to look for some notice. I couldn’t find anything. I thought that like always, they would say something about demolition and not do it. Then they came to demolish it in the morning, and we managed to remove some of our things in time. The rest we lost. What can we do now?”

Four people lived in their home, said Guddi, who also works as a domestic worker.

More from Delhi

This is not the first time the area has seen demolitions. In 2015, homes of around 5,000 people in Shakur Basti were demolished from land held by the Indian Railways.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 05:35:18 am
Next Story

IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement