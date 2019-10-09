Delhi: At Ramlila ground, plastic the real villain

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra has asked cement manufacturers to use plastic waste along with coal to create clinkers in all 238 factories across the country.

At an event at Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Tuesday, Mishra said he made the request at an annual convention of cement manufacturers’ association. “To make clinkers, coal is burned at a temperature of 1,500 degrees centigrade. When plastic is burned along with coal, it gets dissolved. As a result, our requirement of coal is reduced,” Mishra said.

Clinkers are stony residues derived from burnt coal used to manufacture cement. Mishra said the process of using plastic with coal to make clinkers is being followed across the world, but in India, only 46 plants have the technology to employ this process.

Mishra added that every day, over 2,600 tonnes of plastic is collected across the country and around 94 lakh tonnes of plastic is accumulated annually.

To spread the message of the fight against plastic, a 30-foot-tall Ravana made out of single-use plastic waste products was also created and displayed at the Ramlila ground.

Officials said this Ravana was to be sent to a cement factory later, where it will be dissolved and used for creation of clinkers.

At the event, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, “This will send a message that plastic spreads pollution, damages the environment. This (is a) Ravana we have to kill.”