Delhi: At musical event, CM Kejriwal takes to stage

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal singing on stage during an event on Sunday. (Source: Twitter) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal singing on stage during an event on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

At a musical event in Pandara Park Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to the stage and sang the 1959 song Insaan ka insaan se ho bhaichara from the movie Paigham.

“I know only one song”, the CM told the audience as singer Palash Sen stood next to him. The area is part of his New Delhi constituency.

Referring to the anti-CAA protests across the country, he said: “It is a very important song, considering all the things that the country is going through these days.”

This is not the first time Kejriwal has sung the song. The first time he did so was during his oath-taking ceremony in February 2015. Since then, he has sung it in many public events.

He also said that the AAP government will continue to fund the power subsidy scheme and the free bus ride scheme for women for the next five years if they return to power.

Kejriwal made the announcement while laying the foundation stone of a 1,164-bed super speciality hospital in North West Delhi’s Siraspur, land for which was acquired 35 years ago.

The hospital will come up in the next 33 months, as per a finance department note.

