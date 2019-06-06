Delhi: At ‘model ward’ for waste segregation, some progress but challenges remain

Also written by Danielle Pycior

A song plays from a garbage collection van as it passes through ward 16 in West Delhi’s Janakpuri Wednesday. It is a signal for residents to put waste bins at the gate of their homes.

Municipal authorities said all homes in this ‘model ward’ have started complying with the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2017, which place the responsibility of separating all refuse— biodegradable, non-biodegradable and hazardous—on waste generators.

Rajiv Jain, a superintending engineer at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), said, “Notices were issued to a number of wards, including wards 15 and 16, in the west zone in December last year, and then again in March, as residents were not segregating waste.”

“Soon, a team of SDMC officials was formed to work with local Residents’ Welfare Associations to create awareness. By May 10, ward 16 had achieved 100% waste segregation at source. This has been verified through surveys till May 22,” Jain added.

Janakpuri South was picked as one of the ‘model wards’ by SDMC following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in March, which directed Delhi’s civic bodies and the Cantonment Board to identify wards where solid waste management rules would be implemented in six months.

On Wednesday, many residents in Janakpuri South could be seen doing their bit. But there were also many who did not place waste bins outside their homes, and some who gave non-segregated refuse to waste collectors.

Veer Singh (34), a block security guard, said, “Many homes here have tied up with private collectors who visit more houses than the MCD van. The van only goes around the colonies, but the ragpickers go door-to-door.”

Ward supervisors said ragpickers dispose of wet or biodegradable waste with a municipality-run disposal point after separating plastic, paper and other recyclables, and sell it to a third party. To address this, Jain said the South body has roped in six cycle-rickshaw waste pickers and directed them not to collect non-segregated waste.

A private waste collector, however, said: “I have been collecting waste from a number of houses for years, and while some give me segregated waste, others provide mixed waste. I separate it myself and sell the plastic, which helps cover some of my family expenses.”

He said he does this without any safety gear. Municipal employees were also seen segregating waste without gloves, masks, uniforms, boots and caps, all of which, as per ward supervisors, have have been provided to them.

Ganga Kumar Das, a garbage collection van driver, said some argue when asked to segregate their refuse. “I asked an elderly man to give us garbage bags as he was throwing waste from his balcony. But he began arguing and threatened to call my seniors,” he said. Abhay Khosla (24), a resident of C1 block in Janakpuri, said, “It is a bit of a hassle to segregate waste, but if we don’t, there will be a larger problem.”

The collected waste is taken to a composting area in the ward, where the biodegradable refuse is put in cloth bags, sprinkled with drying agent and left to dry in large cannisters. The dried waste is then spread out in a pit and converted to compost over a few days. The recyclables are taken to the Okhla waste-to-energy plant in South Delhi.