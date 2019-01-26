Delhi: At Mayur Vihar flyover launch, CM makes a fresh poll pitch

Blaming successive governments for “neglecting” east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday opened a three-lane flyover at Mayur Vihar, which promises to ease commute between Noida and trans-Yamuna neighbourhoods such as Akshardham.

The nearly one-kilometre-long flyover, which has come up after missing at least four deadlines since May 2015 when construction began, will eventually be linked with Barapulalh Phase III corridor, which will connect Mayur Vihar Phase I with Sarai Kale Khan. The construction of the Barapullah Phase III is stuck due to land acquisition issues in certain patches.

Apart from Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP’s east Delhi Lok Sabha probable Atishi attended the inauguration, for which a stage was put up in the middle of the flyover.

The ministers laid emphasis on the “importance” that AAP gives to projects in east Delhi, especially those related to infrastructure. Pointing towards Atishi, Jain said the incumbent MP of east Delhi, BJP’s Maheish Girri, was laapata (missing) while the “incoming MP” was very much with the people.

Kejriwal urged people to ensure that votes don’t get split in the 2019 polls, while repeatedly reminding them that voting for the Congress would ultimately strengthen the BJP.

“The kind of obstacles that the BJP put to stop our developmental activities is unprecedented. Can there be a bigger traitor than BJP, which attempted to stall construction of classrooms, hospitals, mohalla clinics? Will you forgive them? Give them a befitting reply. Don’t allow the BJP wallahs from entering your lanes,” Kejriwal said.

In its full page advertisments announcing the inauguration of the flyover, touted as a ‘gift’ for east Delhi, the Delhi government had stated: “Your government has constructed another flyover despite all obstacles.”

“We need to defeat Modi and Shah. If they win again, they will change the Constitution. Only the AAP can defeat the BJP in Delhi. Congress will merely split votes,” he said.