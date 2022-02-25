Delhi: At least 5 rape cases recorded per day in 2021, police data shows

At least five rape cases were registered every day in the national capital last year as cases of crimes against women saw an upward tick, according to the Delhi Police statistics. On Thursday, the Delhi Police said there’s an increase of 21.6 % in rape cases with 1,969 cases registered last year as compared to the 1,618 cases in 2020.

In cases of molestation, there’s a spike of 17.5% with 2,429 cases registered last year. A total of 421 cases of eve teasing were registered last year.

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said, “There’s a rise in cases because the police are actively registering cases and taking complaints. For us, the safety of women, children and vulnerable sections of society is of utmost priority. So, we have initiated a drive to introduce pink booths across the city.”

The police have said that the rise in the cases is due to a “conscious policy of fair and truthful registration”.

According to the data, in about 1.22 % of rape cases, the accused were not known to the victim. Police said around 60% of the accused are arrested within the first week of the incident. A total of 35,221 accused were held in rape cases last year.

In over 98.7% rape cases, the accused were known to the victim. “Around 1% of the accused arrested in rape cases were not known to the victim. In most cases, it was a family member, friend, neighbour or relatives,” said Asthana.

Out of the total rape cases, over 95% of cases have been solved and 96% of cases have been chargesheeted. The police also stated that a majority of the accused were first time offenders.