Delhi: At least 183 recovered in last 24 hrs, total Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465

At least 412 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Delhi Tuesday, raising the city’s infection tally to 14,465. The death toll reached 288 after the state health department updated 12 more casualties post verification by a three-member death audit committee formed by the government. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 183 people have recovered.

At present, there are 7,223 active cases in the city, out of which 2,092 are availing treatment across 13 coronavirus-designated hospitals, 132 in Covid health centres, 506 in Covid care centres and 3,770 are under home quarantine.

To provide assistance to those under home quarantine, the government directed all the District Magistrates on Monday to appoint nodal officers for ensuring unhindered supply of essential services or items as well as medicines regularly to them. In an official order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) noted that in many cases, all the members of a family are under home isolation, and therefore, might be facing difficulties in receiving the supply of essential items or services and medicines on time.

While addressing a virtual press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in the capital is under control. In the last two days, the city government has announced series of steps taken to increase the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients in government and private hospitals. While 117 private hospitals and nursing homes have been asked to reserve 20 per cent beds from the existing strength for Covid-19 patients, the government-run GTB hospital is being readied to add 1,500 beds with oxygen support.

“Of the total 3829 beds in government hospitals, 3164 have oxygen support. We are focusing more on the oxygen beds as the severe patients have respiratory trouble and it is important to maintain the oxygen levels in their body. We have 250 ventilators in the government hospitals and only 11 are used as of now. There are 72 ventilators in the private hospitals and 15 are occupied,” the CM had said.

