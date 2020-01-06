Delhi: At Lajpat Nagar, Amit Shah hands out pamphlets on citizenship law

Amit Shah in Lajpat Nagar, Sunday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Amit Shah in Lajpat Nagar, Sunday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Hours after suggesting that BJP workers focus on holding group meetings at the mohalla level and campaigns to spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday kicked off the party’s 10-day door-to-door campaign at Lajpat Nagar.

Amit Shah arrived at Lajpat Nagar’s 2C-Block, a colony inhabited mostly by refugees who migrated from Pakistan in the 1950s, around 4.30 pm and visited eight houses, a jhuggi and a temple.

While most households Shah visited expressed their support, a doctor in the locality said she was not convinced about the Act. A woman in the area raised a banner outside her house, bearing the words ‘Shame’, ‘Azaadi’, and ‘NRC’ crossed out, as Shah was meeting others in the locality.

The Home Minister gave residents a pamphlet with messages in support of the CAA and asked them to dial the number 8866288662, which the BJP has launched to garner support for the Act.

Rakesh Grover, who met Shah, said his family supports CAA: “Decisions like CAA are in the national interest. Nowhere does it say that it will take away the citizenship of anyone.” Aarti Pahuja, whose house Shah first visited, said, “Where will those facing religious persecution go?”

Addressing a meeting of Delhi BJP’s booth-level workers at IG Stadium earlier in the day, Shah launched the party’s ‘Jan Jagran’ campaign to raise awareness among 3 crore families on the CAA and counter the Opposition’s campaign against it. He also asked BJP workers to reach out to Dalit, Sikh and refugee households and tell them “Modi ji wants to give them citizenship, but anti-Dalit Kejriwal and anti-Dalit Congress is opposing it”.

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I heard the entire speech of Home Minister Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out shortcomings of our work and talk about development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abuse me… If they (BJP) have suggestions for Delhi, then tell (us) and we will implement them in the next five years.”

